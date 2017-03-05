CDC: I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter Linked To 12 E. Coli Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The peanut butter substitute I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter is being recalled after 12 cases of E. Coli have been linked to the product.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 11 out of the 12 cases were in children under 18 years old.
“Six ill people have been hospitalized and four people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure,” the CDS said in a statement. “No deaths have been reported.”
The illness was reported in five different states, including New Jersey.
The I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter company said it is voluntarily recalling its products to prevent more people from getting sick.
The CDC recommends throwing away any I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut butter, or any I.M. Healthy brand granola coated with SoyNut butter.
