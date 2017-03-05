Celebrity Chef Daisy Martinez’s Colorful Spring Brunch Recipes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrate the first signs of Spring with a beautiful and colorful brunch menu.
Award-winning chef and cookbook author Daisy Martinez stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to show off some delicious brunch recipes you can make at home.
Apple Fennel Salad with Black Olives
2 Large Apples of your choice
1 medium fennel bulb, trimmed
1 cup cured black Sicilian or Greek black olives
1/3 cup Extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
kosher salt
fresh ground white pepper
Breakfast Pasta (Pasta Carbonara)
1 pound sweet Italian sausage meat (no casing)
2 cups Prosciutto ham, diced small
1 pound of cooked Rotelli shaped pasta
4 Jumbo eggs (or 6 large)
1 stick of unsalted butter, melted
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Fresh ground black pepper
Fresh parsley, finely chopped
Lemon Mascarpone Mousse with Raspberries
1 pound container mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup 10X sugar, sifted or sweeten to taste
1 -2 tbsp. limoncello or orange liqueur1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 cups Lemon Curd
1 cup whipping cream, whipped
1 pint Raspberries
Mint leaves for garnish
1. Whip mascarpone, icing sugar, limoncello and vanilla until light and fluffy with electric beaters. Add lemon curd and whip until combined. Fold in whipped cream. Spoon into serving cups or ramekins. Garnish with berries and mint, if desired.
Palma Fizz (Courtesy of Sasha Petraski)
2 oz vodka
3/4 oz ginger syrup (1:1 by volume sugar to fresh ginger juice, shake until incorporated)
1/2 oz lime juice, shake briefly, strain into high ball of ice
Top with soda
Finish with couple of sprays of rose water