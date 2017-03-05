‘St. Pats For All’ Parade Celebrates Inclusion, Community In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crowds gathered in Queens on Sunday for the annual “St. Pats For All” parade, celebrating diversity among the Irish community in New York City.

The tone of the “Saint Pats For All” parade has typically been one of defiance, a place for all groups that are left out of the big parade on Fifth Avenue to come together, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.

Our @NYCPride team at the St. Pat's for All Parade! pic.twitter.com/R0CooSx5qY — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) March 5, 2017

But with President Trump in the White House, Tom Triver from Astoria says this year’s parade in Sunnyside takes on a another layer of significance.

“Especially now-a-days, we want to show how inclusive Queens is as a community,” Triver said. “It’s a representation of so many immigrant communities.”

Always a great time at the #StPatsForAll Parade in #Queens! Yes, we all belong & that's what this parade is all about..INCLUSION. pic.twitter.com/NrEbwKXdqk — Melissa MarkViverito (@MMViverito) March 5, 2017

New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito emphasized the parades message of inclusion in a tweet on Sunday.

The parade on Skillman Avenue takes place in the borough of President Trump’s birth. When asked about Trump’s ties to Queens, State Senator Michael Gianaris pushed back.

“This is not a place that believes what he believes,” Gianaris said. “If he ever represented this community, that was a community that was gone long ago, and thankfully so.”