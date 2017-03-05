CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

‘St. Pats For All’ Parade Celebrates Inclusion, Community In Queens

March 5, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Mike Smeltz, Queens, St. Pat's For All, St. Patrick's Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crowds gathered in Queens on Sunday for the annual “St. Pats For All” parade, celebrating diversity among the Irish community in New York City.

More: St. Patrick’s Day Parade Guide

The tone of the “Saint Pats For All” parade has typically been one of defiance, a place for all groups that are left out of the big parade on Fifth Avenue to come together, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.

But with President Trump in the White House, Tom Triver from Astoria says this year’s parade in Sunnyside takes on a another layer of significance.

“Especially now-a-days, we want to show how inclusive Queens is as a community,” Triver said. “It’s a representation of so many immigrant communities.”

New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito emphasized the parades message of inclusion in a tweet on Sunday.

“Yes, we all belong and that’s what the parade is all about…INCLUSION,” she tweeted.

The parade on Skillman Avenue takes place in the borough of President Trump’s birth. When asked about Trump’s ties to Queens, State Senator Michael Gianaris pushed back.

“This is not a place that believes what he believes,” Gianaris said. “If he ever represented this community, that was a community that was gone long ago, and thankfully so.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia