3/6 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 6, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It will stay quiet into this afternoon as high pressure finds itself just offshore. And we’ll see more in the way of cloud cover late in the day, but no wet weather just yet. Highs today will be 5-10° warmer than yesterday in the mid 40’s.

Clouds will continue to fill in tonight with a chance of showers late; a little freezing rain may be observed north and west. Expect temps to only fall into the low 40’s or so.

We’ll see our best chance of showers tomorrow morning with perhaps a drier period in the afternoon. Temps will be running nearly 15° warmer in the upper 50’s.

As for Wednesday, it looks like some showers will pass through early, then we’ll see some sunshine make a comeback. Highs that day will be about the same if not slightly warmer at around 60°.

