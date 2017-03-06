50 People To Know: Allie Wiseman’s Story Of Strength

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes, and it can show up in unexpected places.
Nineteen-year-old Allie Wiseman found her inspiration in a gym. She just recently competed with some of the country’s best young athletes in the sport of… weightlifting.
Two years earlier, Allie wasn’t even sure if she’d be able to walk again. She was a CrossFit athlete in great shape but started feeling pins and needles in her feet, sometimes for extended periods of time. She landed in a hospital, and was eventually diagnosed with something called Transverse Myelitis, a disease that causes inflammation along the spinal cord. In the best of cases, it results in pain and sensory issues. In the worst, it causes paralysis.
Allie eventually got the help she needed and tackled her disease. Her strength and determination to get back into shape led her to weightlifting. The young woman from Vernon Township, New Jersey competed in the junior nationals in her weight class.
Her story is an inspiration to others who may be facing a battle that seems impossible to fight.