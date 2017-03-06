Back Stories: Weather Underground

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS anchor Wayne Cabot examines a case of homegrown terror in today’s Back Story.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
In 1970, members of the Weather Underground, named after a Bob Dylan song, were building bombs in Greenwich Village townhouses, where one accidentally detonated. Three members died, but two escaped. Cathy Wilkerson avoided police for 10 years, while Kathy Boudin was later arrested for driving the getaway car in the 1981 Brinks robbery.