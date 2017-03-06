Bill Paxton Died From Stroke Following Surgery, Death Certificate Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bill Paxton’s death certificate states the actor died last month from a stroke days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports, a combination valve replacement and aneurysm repair is a big operation that has a significant mortality rate, usually due to stroke.

What we still don’t know is what exactly caused the stroke that killed Paxton.

The aorta is the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

The prolific actor died late on Feb. 25. That was 11 days after the surgery.

The document was first reported Monday by celebrity website TMZ.

It states Paxton was cremated and his remains interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars.

Paxton starred in films such as “Twister,” “Titanic” and “Aliens” and the HBO series “Big Love.”

His death was announced hours before the Oscars.

That prompted several celebrities to share remembrances of him on the red carpet.

Paxton was starring in the CBS series “Training Day” at the time of his death.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)