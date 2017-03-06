Parking Space Up For Sale For $300,000 In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a parking space open in Brooklyn, but it will cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As CBS2’s Raegan Medgie reported, some people say they are willing to pay for the pricey parking.

Inside one building on Union Street and Seventh Avenue in Park Slope, there are 145 parking spots, an elevator, 24-hour attendants, and one spot for sale for $300,000.

“It’s like you’re paying for a house,” said Easton Browne of the Bronx.

“I’m from Spain, where for that amount of money, you can buy a big house with three bedrooms, maybe, in the city,” said Carlota Fluxa of Park Slope.

The listing is on the Brown Harris Stevens luxury real estate website as a condominium. Much like purchasing a home, potential buyers must prove they can keep up with the payments.

“That’s crazy,” Browne said.

“Insane,” Fluxa added.

The description of the spot may make it a bit sweeter: “End your parking woes forever…. No more looking for a space…. No more parking tickets…. No more shoveling out your car from a snowdrift.”

“The last spot we had was $280 (thousand), a few months ago,” said Howard Pronsky of Berman Realty.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get a parking spot,” said Prince, of Flatbush.

The listing also said the car will be properly cared for. The garage offers valet pick-up and drop-off service and hand car-washing, but for an additional charge,

“Across the street, you see a building that’s being converted now to an apartment building,” Pronsky said. “This was a garage. This garage was has been closed for two years and had 300 spaces. The neighborhood has lost 300 spaces.”

The loss is now someone else’s gain when it comes to the asking price for the perfect spot.