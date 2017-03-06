Man Hospitalized After Police Officers Rescue Him From Butler, N.J. Fire

March 6, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: Butler NJ, Butler NJ Fire

BUTLER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two police officers rescued from a fire in Butler, New Jersey this past weekend.

At 8:48 p.m. Saturday, Butler police were called for a garage fire at 15 Belleview Ave., police said

They were met outside by a 26-year-old woman who said her husband, 53, was in the garage, police said.

Patrolman Bryan Gordon went into the garage and found it full of heavy black smoke, and found the man collapsed inside, police said.

Gordon initially was not able to remove the man because of the amount of smoke coming from the garage, but Sgt. Colleen Pascale came in to assist and they removed the man just as the garage became engulfed in flames, police said.

The officers began administering first aid to the man, and Butler fire crews and the Tri-Boro First Aid Squad also responded, officials said.

The man and his wife were both taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains for smoke inhalation, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia