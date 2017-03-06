College Students Would Get Tax Break To Stay In Connecticut After Graduation Under New Proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is considering offering undergraduate and graduate students a tax break to stay in the state after receiving their diplomas.
Up to 60,000 students could benefit annually from the Democratic proposal that would offer a tax credit of up to $1,200 per year for five years, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
One University of Connecticut student, planning to move out west, said he would consider staying.
“I was thinking about going to the West Coast cause I’m a mechanical engineering major planning to work in robotics, but I’d think about it,” the student said. “The wages in Connecticut are a bit higher than they are on the West Coast but I think the overall opportunity is more on the West Coast.”
Connecticut wants to stay competitive and counter the flow of graduates to New York and Boston.
The expense of living in the region is chasing some people away, and with a $1.7 billion budget deficit, Connecticut has to figure out how to keep top earners in the state.