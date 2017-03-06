Christie Mentor David Samson Set For Sentencing In United Airlines Bribery Case

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A former New Jersey attorney general and mentor to Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie faces sentencing in federal court.

David Samson pleaded guilty last summer to bribery for using his position as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in 2012 to pressure United Airlines to revive a money-losing flight from Newark to South Carolina.

Samson wanted the flight so he could have easier access to a weekend home.

On Monday, he faces up to two years in prison. His attorneys have asked for probation, saying his actions were an aberration in a long and distinguished career.

Samson headed Christie’s transition team and was rewarded with the Port Authority chairmanship in 2011.

He was Port Authority chairman during the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal that led to criminal charges against three other Christie allies.

United ended the half-filled flights three days after Samson resigned his Port Authority post in March 2014.

The company entered into a “non-prosecution agreement” and was to pay a $2.25 million fine for the role its officials played in the scheme.

Under the agreement, United accepted responsibility for certain conduct related to the establishment of the flight between Newark and Columbia. Also, United agreed to continue to enhance its compliance, anti-bribery and anti-corruption program policies and procedures as appropriate and to make annual reports of its compliance efforts. United is committed to full compliance with this agreement.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)