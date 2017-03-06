Boy Gets Finger Stuck In Gumball Machine At Greenwich Barber Shop

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A young boy eager for a gumball during a visit to the barber shop got more than he bargained for when he got his finger stuck in the machine.
Firefighters and police officers responded to Palms Barber shop in Greenwich after getting a 911 call on Saturday, the Greenwich Time reported.
Co-owner Tony Socci said his staff first tried to free the boy’s finger by spraying oil on it.
Fire Lt. Tom Lenart said the boy, who was around 4, “managed to wedge his finger between the mechanism that spins and allows the gumball to drop.”
Firefighters freed him by breaking the plastic casing around the gumballs with pliers and dismantling the feeder with a screwdriver.
The boy was not hurt and still got his haircut.
