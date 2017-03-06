‘Weird,’ ‘Pathetic’: Players Pan MSG’s No-Music Experiment During Knicks-Warriors Game

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Madison Square Garden experimented by playing no sound during warmups or stoppages in play in the first half of Sunday’s Knicks-Warriors game, creating a silent setting that was more fitting for middle school than a nationally televised NBA game.

“I didn’t like it,” Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis said after his team lost to Golden State, 112-105.

A message shown on the overhead video board during most of pregame said the first half would be presented without music, video or in-game entertainment so fans could “experience the game in its purest form.”

“It felt like open gym kind of,” Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said.

Golden State power forward Draymond Green wasn’t a fan of the idea, either.

This is how timeouts should sound pic.twitter.com/AsJ3TTgmhH — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 5, 2017

“That was pathetic. It was ridiculous. It changed the flow of the game. It changed everything,” he said.

“You advance things in the world to make it better,” Green added. “You don’t go back to what’s bad. Computers can do anything for us. It’s like going back to paper. Why would you do that? It was ridiculous.”

Intros without music THIS IS SO WEIRD pic.twitter.com/fA9SssCWE5 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 5, 2017

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry noticed the lack of noise in the locker room before the game, saying the Warriors were trying to pump themselves up once they took the court.

