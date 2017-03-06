CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Identical Twins Earn Valedictorian, Salutatorian Awards At Locust Valley High School

March 6, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Erin Logan, Locust Valley High School, Matt Rizzo, Nassau County, Nick Rizzo

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s a first for a Long Island high school.

Identical twins have scored the school’s highest grade point averages and will now give the two top graduation speeches.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, it’s a story of an intense lifelong competition born from brotherly love.

A locked arms embrace is the normal greeting for Nassau County high school seniors Matt and Nick Rizzo. Since birth, the identical twins have never been apart for more than a few hours.

Now, educators at Locust Valley High School say the duo’s dynamic academic performance has landed them atop the entire student body.

“They’ve become valedictorian and salutatorian as twin brothers,” principal Kieran McGuire said.

That’s right, Matt and Nick will give the top graduation address after finishing one and two in grade point average, which they know right down to the decimal.

“107.9,” Nick said.

“107.77,” Matt added.

Although Nick edged out Matt, their academic competition has been a yearly back and forth battle inside their high school’s classrooms.

“Honestly, I thought he was in the lead,” Nick said.

“Definitely in my sophomore year. I think I was in the lead and I kind of lost it a little,” Matt said.

Outside of class the twins share a love for online strategy games, track, and bowling. They consider themselves virtual mirror images, except when it comes to their social lives.

“We kind of alternate girlfriends all the time. We’ve never had a girlfriend at the same time,” Matt said.

The twins credit their parents, both doctors, as inspiring their academic brilliance. Meanwhile, other students are buzzing over the possibility they’ll give their respective graduation speeches together on stage.

“I think that would be pretty cool, they’ve lived their whole lives together, done everything together. I think it would be fitting,” Alex Cassisi said.

The twins seemed to agree.

“We are considering a combined speech. It increases the effect because he’ll say one thing, and I will pick up the sentence, because we are so in tune with each other,” Matt said.

The twins have several college offers in different states, so they’re not sure yet if they’ll go together.

Their historic graduation date is set for Saturday June 24.

 

