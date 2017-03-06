Police: Man Smashes Bottle Over Security Guard’s Head At Metropolitan Museum of Art

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a man who allegedly attacked a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after complaining about a crooked painting.
A man sporting a long beard and wearing all black went up to the guard around 6:15 p.m. last Friday to tell him about the painting.
The 46-year-old guard told the man not to touch the artwork and advised him to inform the staff at the information desk.
As the guard turned to walk away, the man smashed a glass bottle on the back of his head and shouted, “Do your job!,” according to police.
The suspect apparently cut his hand on the broken bottle, leaving a trail of blood through two galleries. Police followed the trail out the building, but were unable to find the suspect.
The victim was treated at a hospital for a cut to his head.
