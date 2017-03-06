CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Police: Man Smashes Bottle Over Security Guard’s Head At Metropolitan Museum of Art

March 6, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Metropolitan Museum of Art

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a man who allegedly attacked a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after complaining about a crooked painting.

A man sporting a long beard and wearing all black went up to the guard around 6:15 p.m. last Friday to tell him about the painting.

The 46-year-old guard told the man not to touch the artwork and advised him to inform the staff at the information desk.

As the guard turned to walk away, the man smashed a glass bottle on the back of his head and shouted, “Do your job!,” according to police.

The suspect apparently cut his hand on the broken bottle, leaving a trail of blood through two galleries. Police followed the trail out the building, but were unable to find the suspect.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a cut to his head.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

 

