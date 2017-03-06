FaceTime Helps South Brunswick Police Nab Assault Suspect

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A person being assaulted in a New Jersey motel parking lot used FaceTime to summon help, police said.

The alleged assault occurred around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the La Mirage Motor Inn on Route 1.

As the assault was in progress, the victim used the app to call a relative who notified police, South Brunswick police said.

An officer found the victim in the parking lot with lacerations and swelling to the head and face.

Another officer tracked down the suspect who took off onto Route 1 and pulled into a parking lot behind Hotel Vincenza in an attempt to evade authorities, police said

Jaron Thomas, 25, of Somerset, is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension.

Chief Raymond Hayducka credited the use of FaceTime and a fast police response for the suspect’s capture.

“A victim was saved from further harm, and a suspect captured because of the coordination of all those involved,” Hayducka said. “When seconds count use whatever tools you need to contact police for help. The relative, police dispatcher and officers did a great job getting the victim the needed help.”

Thomas is awaiting a court appearance and it’s not known if he has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)