Newark Police Search For Suspects In 2 Cars Linked To Robberies, Gunfire

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark were searching Monday for the occupants of two cars, who were involved in three robberies and a shooting.

Around 2:40 p.m. this past Friday, police were called for a robbery at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Fenwick Street in the South ward of Newark. Police said one suspect got out of a white BMW and the other got out of a white Kia, and they robbed a 33-year-old man at gunpoint.

Just after 4 p.m. the same day, occupants of the same two vehicles robbed two other people – a 22-year-old man at North 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, and aa 37-year-old man at North 10th Street and Third Avenue, police said.

The suspects were described as being masked and wearing all black clothing.

Around 7:15 p.m., the same two vehicles were seen pulling away from Third Street near Central Avenue where shots were being fired, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, the occupants of the Kia fired shots during the attempted robbery of a 32-year-old man on Little Avenue, police said.

Police recovered the BMW in the Central Ward. It had been reported stolen from Philadelphia, police said.

The Kia had not been found as of Monday night.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspects or the whereabouts of the Kia to call the Crime Stopper tip line at (877) NWK-TIPS or (877) NWK-GUNS. All tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.