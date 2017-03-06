CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Governor Christie Announces Rule Changes For NJ Handgun Permits

March 6, 2017 8:35 PM
Filed Under: Chris Christie, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Governor Chris Christie has made a change to the handgun carry application process that will make it easier for New Jerseyans to carry handguns.

New Jersey officials can now consider evidence of “serious threats” that are not directed specifically at a person when they consider applications for handgun carry permits.

Before the revision, Executive Director of the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs Scott Bach says the state’s handgun carry permitting law has made it almost impossible for an average citizen to protect him or herself with a firearm outside their home.


“Basically by the time you would qualify under the existing or the pre-existing standard, you’re already dead,” Bach told WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz.

Gov. Christie announced the change Monday night. He said it came about after his administration considered input received during a 60-day public comment period.

The change means a chief of police or the state police superintendent can consider “serious threats” that could demonstrate a special danger to an applicant’s life that the person could specify in a written certification of justifiable need to carry a handgun.

The revision also clarifies that a permit may be issued based on a special danger to the applicant’s life that can’t be avoided by other “reasonable” means.

The change doesn’t change the process for obtaining a permit.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

