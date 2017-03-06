LIRR Service Returns To Normal After Switch Problems At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Switch problems at Penn Station led to delays and cancellations on the Long Island Rail Road early Monday evening.
Service had resumed by 8 p.m. with residual delays But a couple of hours earlier, all westbound service to Penn Station was halted and trains were ending their runs at Woodside and Jamaica, according to the LIRR.
Eastbound customers were also experiencing delays and cancellations Monday evening.
Access to Penn Station was restricted during the LIRR switch problem as crowds filled the station.