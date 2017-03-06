LIRR Service Returns To Normal After Switch Problems At Penn Station

March 6, 2017 8:18 PM
Filed Under: LIRR, Long Island Rail Road, Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Switch problems at Penn Station led to delays and cancellations on the Long Island Rail Road early Monday evening.

Service had resumed by 8 p.m. with residual delays But a couple of hours earlier, all westbound service to Penn Station was halted and trains were ending their runs at Woodside and Jamaica, according to the LIRR.

Eastbound customers were also experiencing delays and cancellations Monday evening.

CHECK: LIRR Status

Access to Penn Station was restricted during the LIRR switch problem as crowds filled the station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia