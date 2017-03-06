$20-Million Seized During Drug Case To Fund Community Policing In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The oversized lottery winner’s check was fake, but the over $20-million in asset forfeiture was real.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, police commissioner O’Neil said over half of that money will go to buy 264 new police vehicles in Queens.
“The cars are really gonna be helpful to us, because we’re putting out more response vehicles, we’re putting out more sectors. This money is coming in just in time,” he said.
The money came from Queens D.A. Richard Brown’s office, it was seized during a drug case involving money laundering.
“Separate and aside from what we get into the NYPD directly and usually that averages between twenty and twenty-five-million a year,” O’Neill said.
The commissioner said recruits at the police academy will benefit from new tablets, training software, and equipment.