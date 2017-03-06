Tyrone Howard Convicted In Shooting That Killed NYPD Officer Randolph Holder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunman was found guilty late Monday in the shooting that killed an NYPD officer in East Harlem in 2015.
The jury reached returned a guilty verdict in the criminal trial of Tyrone Howard. He has been on trial in the fatal shooting of Officer Randolph Holder in East Harlem on Oct. 20, 2015. Howard was convicted of murder and numerous other charges, including criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.
Howard is accused of shooting Holder in the head on Oct. 20 outside of a housing project in East Harlem. Holder was responding to a report of shots fired and a bicycle stolen at gunpoint when he was killed, police said.
Holder was posthumously promoted to detective at his funeral by then-police Commissioner Bill Bratton. He was also issued a new gold shield with the same number of the badge worn by his father, who is a retired police officer.
A month after the shooting, Howard was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an unrelated drug case. If convicted in this case, Howard faces life in prison without parole.