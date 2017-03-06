CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
BREAKING: Man Convicted In Shooting That Killed NYPD Officer Randolph Holder | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Crowds Create Parking Problems Around New Suffolk County Casino

March 6, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Islandia, Jennifer McLogan, Suffolk County

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The brand new casino on Long Island is up and running. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. with hundreds of video lottery terminals.

The parlor is so popular that some patrons said they’ve taken to parking on neighborhood streets.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, some residents are fuming.

Following months of controversy, the new Suffolk OTB Casino opened last week. It’s just off the Long Island Expressway exit 58 service road in Islandia.

Jake’s 58 Hotel and Casino is crowded with cars, and the spillover — some local residents complain — keeps them up at night.

“We’re very upset. I mean since the day the casino opened I have people parking on my block, I had a patron drinking in front of my home, and urinating on the trees,” Apryl Meyer said.

“It’s packed, you have to park down the road far away, very limited,” casino patron Chris Miller said.

Village officials and betting parlor managers said there is ample free parking at the hotel — hundreds of spots — with some reserved for valet parking.

“We’re trying to be as respectful as we can to the community, and we want to be a good partner in the community, so we’re trying everything the right way that we possibly can,” Jake’s 58, General Manager, Chuck Kilroy said.

The village has decided the right way is to answer with up to 200 parking meters on the two streets surrounding the casino.

‘No parking’ signs are covered now, until the meters are installed.

“They are coming into your neighborhood and turning around morning, noon, and night,” Dennis Quarniere said.

Quarniere has lived there for 33 years, and worries about what’s next.

Phase one included 265 video lottery terminals, 735 more machines will be added by the summer.

The village has not yet detailed the new parking meter plans.

 

 

