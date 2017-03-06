Tim Tebow Expected To Make Grapefruit League Debut For Mets Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Tim Tebow will get a crack at some big-league competition this week in Port St. Lucie.
According to multiple reports, the Mets will play the quarterback-turned-outfielder in split-squad major league spring training games Wednesday and Friday. It will be his first action in the Grapefruit League.
According to the New York Post, the move is being prompted by the exit of 11 players from the Mets’ major league spring group who are competing in the World Baseball Classic.
The Mets will play five games in three days later this week, and manager Terry Collins has said he doesn’t want to overuse his veterans who are not playing in the WBC.
General manager Sandy Alderson told the Post he expects Tebow, who is participating in the Mets’ minor league training camp, to play against the Red Sox at home Wednesday and the Astros at home Friday.
Following a three-year NFL career that saw him play for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, Tebow decided last year to try his hand at baseball, a sport he excelled at in high school. His power and athleticism impressed scouts and eventually led to him signing with the Mets.
The former Heisman Trophy winner participated in the Mets’ instructional league in the fall, homering on the first pitch he saw in a game. He then played in the Arizona Fall League, where he struggled, hitting .194 with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats.