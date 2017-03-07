3/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Rain will taper to spotty drizzle/showers this afternoon. And we won’t see much in the way of sun, but we’ll still manage to warm into the mid 50’s or so.
After an early evening break, we’ll see more showers and rain fill in later this evening into the overnight hours. Temps will fall into the upper 40’s or so by daybreak.
Tomorrow’s early morning showers will give way to brighter skies and a breeze. It will be milder, too, with a high near 60°.
As for Thursday, we’re expecting mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and a high in the low to mid 50’s.