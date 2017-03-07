Brooklyn Boxer Set To Return To The Ring After Bout With Bone Cancer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Every so often you come across a story that stops you in your tracks.

The story of Daniel Jacobs — middleweight boxer from Brooklyn — is one of them.

His tale of overcoming seemingly impossible odds will air Tuesday night on 60 Minutes Sports on Showtime. CBS2’s Maurice DuBois got up close with the “Miracle Man” himself.

“The doctors told me I couldn’t box again,” Jacobs said. “Little did they know that was the biggest motivation that they could ever do for me.”

Jacobs is a 30-year-old middleweight boxer from Brownsville, Brooklyn. When you meet Daniel, you’re meeting a gentle soul. As soon as he steps in the ring, it’s as if a switch is flipped and the inner monster comes out.

On top of it all, Jacobs has overcome cancer.

He was 24-years-old and felt like he was unstoppable, but all of a sudden his body didn’t feel right.

“I remember, it was just one night, it was a Friday night. And I woke up that morning and I just fell out of bed,” he said. “I was down there for about five minutes trying to crawl back in bed.”

He was on top of the world one minute, barely able to move the next. His thoughts turned to his family, and how he would be able to take care of them.

“How am I going to be able to accomplish my dreams that I set out when I was a kid,” he worried.

His son wished the cancer chose him instead because he didn’t want his daddy to be in pain.

“His attitude is that nothing can stop me,” DuBois said. “Boxers can’t stop me, this is another hurdle.”

His next chapter unfolds on March 18th when he enters the ring at Madison Square Garden against Gennady Golovkin, who has yet to lose in 36 fights.

Don’t miss Daniel Jacobs’ extraordinary story of how he won the fight against bone cancer Tuesday at 8:00 pm on 60 Minutes Sports on Showtime.