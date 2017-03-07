‘City Game’ Podcast: Discussing Silent Sunday At The Garden And More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — WFAN has a brand spankin’ new podcast focusing on the Knicks and Nets.
In this episode of “City Game,” hosts John Schmeelk and Steve Lichtenstein debate the “Silent Sunday” at Madison Square Garden, Phil Jackson’s issues with executing trades, Knicks and Nets deadline decisions and Kristaps Porzingis’ sophomore season.
John and Steve are also joined by Seth Rosenthal, founder of PostingAndToasting.com for a lot of #KnicksTank talk.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @Schmeelk and @SteveLichtenst1.