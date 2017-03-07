CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Police: Connecticut Mom Lets Son, 10, Drive Car, Streams It On Facebook

March 7, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Facebook Live, Raegan Medgie

MONROE, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut mother is under arrest after police said she let her 10-year-old son drive her car while she streamed it on Facebook Live.

Police say it happened back in December. The video shows the child driving through Monroe and at one point he tells his mom, who was in the passenger seat recording, that he’s having “fun,” CBS2’s Raegan Medgie reported.

“It was shocking to see somebody so young driving a vehicle on a roadway,” Capt. Keith White of the Monroe Police Department said. “You could see the houses passing by in the background as you were watching the video.”

Lisa Nussbaum, 38, was arrested last Friday. She could not be reached for comment.

Residents in the neighborhood were stunned.

“I just can’t believe it,” said Ed Woodford, who has lived in Monroe for 35 years. “It’s definitely not safe and the parent would not have control of the vehicle.”

The Monroe Police Department said they first got word of the incident on their Facebook page when residents were posting several videos that Nussbaum posted, Medgie reported.

“Everybody is watching and people are reporting what they see on social media sites,” White said.

Nussbuam is charged with risk of injury and impairing the morals of a child.

She’s due in court on Friday.

