Man, Woman Brought 2-Year-Old With Them To Robbery, Crawford Police Say

CRAWFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman have been arrested in a home invasion robbery in upstate Orange County, but what made it worse — the suspects are accused of bringing their child along.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, David Morris, 38, and Alyssa Brown, 21, stood charged Tuesday with

burglary, robbery, grand larceny and assault in what police said was a home invasion on Route 17 in Crawford.

But police said you haven’t even heard the worst of it.

“It’s horrible. It’s reprehensible,” said Crawford police Chief Dominick Blasko. “Their actions serve no logic.”

Police said the pair took Brown’s son, a toddler, along with them as they committed the crime.

“They brought a 2-year-old to a crime,” Blasko said.

Blasko said the pair broke into this house last Saturday morning and assaulted the man inside — leaving him with cuts and bruises. They allegedly stole property and caused damage.

And while all this was happening, Brown’s 2-year-old son was outside, alone in what would become the getaway car, according to police.

“You know, you don’t care enough about your child to keep them home when you going to commit a serious crime,” Blasko said.

Later, when police pulled the car over they found the 2-year-old boy in the back.

“You’re supposed to protect your child, not bring them someplace where they can get hurt,” Blasko said.

Morris and Brown now face the added charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

People who spoke to CBS2 in Crawford were appalled by the news.

“That’s sick. That’s sick,” one woman said.

“I think they sound like desperate people,” another said.

Police said Morris is now out on bail while Brown is still behind bars. Crawford police said Brown was being held at the Orange County Jail with bail set at $15,000 cash.

Police told CBS2 that Brown’s 2-year-old is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.