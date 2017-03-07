Baby Found Dead In South Ozone Park, Queens Foster Care Home, Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 3-month-old boy was found dead Tuesday in a foster home in Queens, police sources said.
Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to 115-30 132nd St. in South Ozone Park, Queens and found the baby unconscious and unresponsive, police said.
The baby was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jamaica, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, and the New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine the baby’s cause of death, police said.
Sources told CBS2 the home where the baby was found is a foster home, and the child had apparently been hospitalized previously.