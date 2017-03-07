CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Jets WR Jalin Marshall Suspended 4 Games For Using PEDs

March 7, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Jalin Marshall, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rebuilding Jets have a promising group of young wide receivers.

But they will be without one of them for a while.

Speedster Jalin Marshall has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the Jets announced Tuesday.

Marshall, who is entering his second season, tested positive for Adderall, the New York Daily News reported. He will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Following a solid career at Ohio State, Marshall was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets prior to last season. Operating mostly as the team’s fourth receiver and kick returner, Marshall finished his debut NFL season with 14 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He also returned 13 kickoffs and 18 punts for a combined 424 yards.

It is assumed Marshall will see a lot more action in 2017, alongside fellow wideouts Eric Decker, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Charone Peake and Devin Smith.

Last week, the Jets released veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, the latest move in what has been a massive payroll purge. New York is approximately $34 million under the NFL’s new $167 million salary cap, having shed around $45 million from the 2016 roster.

Veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis and perennial All-Pro center Nick Mangold were also among the cap casualties, and it’s possible the Jets could cut several more players in the days and weeks to come as they move full speed with a total youth movement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia