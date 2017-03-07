Jets WR Jalin Marshall Suspended 4 Games For Using PEDs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rebuilding Jets have a promising group of young wide receivers.
But they will be without one of them for a while.
Speedster Jalin Marshall has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the Jets announced Tuesday.
Marshall, who is entering his second season, tested positive for Adderall, the New York Daily News reported. He will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
Following a solid career at Ohio State, Marshall was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets prior to last season. Operating mostly as the team’s fourth receiver and kick returner, Marshall finished his debut NFL season with 14 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He also returned 13 kickoffs and 18 punts for a combined 424 yards.
It is assumed Marshall will see a lot more action in 2017, alongside fellow wideouts Eric Decker, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Charone Peake and Devin Smith.
Last week, the Jets released veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, the latest move in what has been a massive payroll purge. New York is approximately $34 million under the NFL’s new $167 million salary cap, having shed around $45 million from the 2016 roster.
Veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis and perennial All-Pro center Nick Mangold were also among the cap casualties, and it’s possible the Jets could cut several more players in the days and weeks to come as they move full speed with a total youth movement.