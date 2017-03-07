Lights Reported To Be Out At Statue Of Liberty

March 7, 2017 10:59 PM
Filed Under: New York Harbor, The Statue of Liberty

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights have gone out for Lady Liberty, or at least that’s what it looked like Tuesday night.

Aside from the crown and torch, an EarthCam live stream showed Statue of Liberty standing in New York Harbor cloaked in darkness.

CBS2 has reached out to the National Parks Service, but so far there’s no word on what caused the outage.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rarian Rakista (@rarianrakista) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    I hope the Statue of Liberty is really a steampunk French-made robot and is now powering up to save us from Trump. Crosses fingers.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia