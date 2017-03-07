Lights Reported To Be Out At Statue Of Liberty

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights have gone out for Lady Liberty, or at least that’s what it looked like Tuesday night.
Aside from the crown and torch, an EarthCam live stream showed Statue of Liberty standing in New York Harbor cloaked in darkness.
CBS2 has reached out to the National Parks Service, but so far there’s no word on what caused the outage.
One Comment
I hope the Statue of Liberty is really a steampunk French-made robot and is now powering up to save us from Trump. Crosses fingers.