CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

LISTEN: Caleb Swanigan: ‘Like I Died And Then Had A Reincarnation’

March 7, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Alyssa Naimoli, Big Ten Basketball, Caleb Swanigan, CBS Sunday Morning, NCAA Basketball, Podcasts, Purdue Boilermakers, Steve Hartman

 

Alyssa Naimoli

CBS Sunday Morning’s Steve Hartman told the tale of an inspiring athlete who currently plays basketball at Purdue University. This basketball star’s name is Caleb Swanigan, and he came from very unlikely circumstances.

“It feels like I’ve had two lives really,” Swanigan said. “Like I died and then had a reincarnation.”

Swanigan is a sophomore at Purdue University where he has made history on several occasions as a Boilmaker. He is the first NCAA player to have four 20-20 games in a season and has been honored as the Big Ten Player of the Week five times, the second most in a season in league history. He currently leads the country in double-doubles this season (25).

This season, Swanigan averages 18.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also has a .540 field goal, .449 three-point and .792 free throw percentages. While he’s posting incredible stats in his college thus far, he wasn’t always the most likely guy to excel on the court.

Preview the 2017 Big Ten Basketball Tournament.

Swanigan was 360 pounds in the eighth grade and living on the streets before he entered the foster care system and his life changed forever.

“The only thing this kid could dunk was a cookie,” said Hartman. “Caleb was homeless and his mom bounced him from shelter to shelter in Indianapolis and across the country until 2011 when she gave up her parental rights.”

Swanigan was “adopted by Roosevelt Barnes” who “was recently divorced with children who were grown.” Barnes stated that he wanted to adopt Swanigan because “it allowed [him] to have someone in the house who [he] could love again.”

Even though Swanigan didn’t necessarily fit the type to play basketball “Roosevelt didn’t try and lower his expectations… he raised them.”

“Even when he could barely jump over a piece of paper, I’m telling him ‘you’re doing great, you’re the best power forward in the world,'” said Barnes. “I wasn’t [lying to him,] I was speaking faith.”

Swanigan credited Barnes for the support and encouragement he gave him: “I guess he saw something in me that I didn’t see at that time.”

Swanigan couldn’t have predicted that one day he’d be 6-foot-9 and Purdue’s most important player at just 19-years-old.

“Faith is the substance of things hoped for,” said Barnes. “And the evidence of things not seen.”

Barnes implemented a system that could help Swanigan “[get] in shape and [get] mostly A’s in school.” Now, Swanigan is an “Academic All-American” and “one of the top [collegiate] basketball players in the country with a 3.3 GPA to boot.”

While Swanigan is an Academic All-American, he’s also a leading candidate for CBS National Player of the Year. His Boilermakers lead the Big Ten going into the conference tournament, which starts Wednesday.

“Is [Caleb] one of a kind,” asked Hartman. “Or is he one of many kids on the street and in our foster systems who simply need someone to believe.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia