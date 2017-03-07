Police ID Man Wanted In Connection With Robberies, Attempted Rape On Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man the NYPD said is behind a string of violent robberies and an attempted rape in Manhattan.

Robert Adams, 41, is accused of attacking and robbing four women in recent weeks on the Lower East Side.

Please help us locate this guy wanted for an attempted rape in the #les. If you have info please call 212-860-6857. pic.twitter.com/SDaiOSQbnE — NYPD 7th Precinct (@NYPD7Pct) March 6, 2017

Investigators say in each case, the suspect follows his victims into their buildings, where he attacks them in the lobby or once they get to their apartment door, CBS2 reported.

On Feb. 28, a woman in a building on Broome Street was punched in the face in the lobby and several hundred dollars were stolen from her purse.

Two days before that, police said a woman in a building on Ludlow Street was grabbed from behind in the lobby and punched so hard she had to be hospitalized. Once again, the suspect got away with cash.

A week earlier, a woman was assaulted in the lobby of a building on Eldridge Street.

He’s also being sought in connection with the attempted rape of a woman near Norfolk and Rivington streets last Friday, CBS2 reported.

