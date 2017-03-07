Former Mahopac Fire Department Treasurer Admits To Embezzlement

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A former treasurer of the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department in Putnam County has admitted to a $5.6 million embezzlement scheme.
Michael Klein, 48, pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, subscription to false tax returns, obstruction of the grand jury and false statement charges, federal prosecutors said.
Klein admitted that he used the money to buy himself yachts, jewelry and a second home in Florida.
Prosecutors said Klein stole the money over a 13-year period beginning in 2002 by writing more than 275 checks to two businesses he owned. He was first elected treasurer of the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department in 2001.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said Klein “violated the trust of his fellow volunteer firefighters.”
Klein faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 21.
