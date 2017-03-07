Man Chased, Gunned Down In Paterson McDonald’s Parking Lot

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was gunned down outside of a McDonald’s in Paterson, New Jersey Tuesday morning.
As 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported, cops are looking at robbery as a possible motive for the shooting.
An employee from the Broadway fast food restaurant said he saw one or possibly two men chasing the victim, shouting about money just before the gunshots in the parking lot.
The victim, believed to be 30 years old, later died at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
A building superintendent who works across the street said people hang out in the lot all night.
“If a guy is out here at 2 o’clock in the morning, he’s out here for no good. It’s not the area, it’s the people. They hang out here, it’s bad, but it’s scary,” he said.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the McDonald’s which operates a 24 hour drive-through.