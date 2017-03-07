CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
‘It’s Scary’ Man Chased, Gunned Down In McDonald’s Parking Lot

March 7, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Broadway, Glenn Schuck, McDonalds, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Paterson are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside of a McDonald’s on Tuesday morning.

As 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported, cops are looking at robbery as a possible motive for the shooting.

An employee from the Broadway fast food restaurant said he saw one or possibly two men chasing the victim, shouting about money just before the gunshots in the parking lot.

The victim, believed to be 30-years-old, later died at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

A building superintendent who works across the street said people hang out in the lot all night.

“If a guy is out here at 2 o’clock in the morning, he’s out here for no good. It’s not the area, it’s the people. They hang out here, it’s bad, but it’s scary,” he said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the McDonald’s which operates a 24 hour drive-through.

 

