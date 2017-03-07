Pet Adoption Apps Help Match Owners To Perfect Shelter Pets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When it comes to adopting a new pet from a shelter or animal rescue, it can be difficult to find a specific breed or size.

But now, there are several websites and apps that make the search much easier.

On AllPaws, users can select everything from the breed, to the color and even the age of the pet they’re looking for, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported.

Another app, PawsLikeMe, offers a quiz to help you find the right animal match. Questions include how long the animal would be home alone, and how often you like to snuggle to help match you with the perfect pet.

Emily Blumenthal discovered her cat, Murray, on AllPaws.

“I was looking for a male cat that was gray,” Blumenthal said.

She soon found out Murray also had some unique skills, like playing catch.

AllPaws doesn’t charge anything, although the local rescue or shelter often has an adoption fee to cover medical costs.

Laura Tiers, who found her dog on AllPaws, says it’s well worth it.

“I think there’s a misconception out there that rescue dogs are damaged goods,” Tiers said. “But he fits in fine with our family and we really, we really love him.”