Retired NYPD Officer Facing Charges Following Alleged Shooting, Standoff In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A retired NYPD officer is facing attempted murder charges after an intense standoff with police in Brooklyn that investigators say began after the one-time cop allegedly shot his neighbor in Greenpoint.

Gene Barrett, 51, was taken away in handcuffs after police say he attempted to kill a 45-year-old man around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses watched it all unfold just outside of 185 Greenpoint Avenue where investigators say the victim was shot at point blank range, once in the head.

“I thought it was a tire being blown out and it kind of startled me,” a witness named Colleen said.

They say after firing the shot, Barrett ran into an apartment building and allegedly began waving a gun at responding officers.

“He pointed the gun at the officer,” Colleen said. “At that point, she kind a like backed up in the doorway of that building.”

Jared Friedman, who works nearby, snapped pictures and described officers frantically shouting.

“‘He has a gun! He has a gun! Get back!’ I was out here at the moment and we just ran back inside,” Friedman said. “It was pretty scary.”

Armored vehicles quickly surrounded the neighborhood. Chopper 2 overhead showing snipers on rooftops of nearby buildings in what turned into about an hour-long standoff.

“A dialogue started with the suspect and he came out voluntarily and was placed in custody,” said NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper.

Sources say Barrett had an ongoing dispute with the victim over Barrett’s rent stabilized apartment, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. The victim’s girlfriend is apparently the building’s manager.

“Never in my dreams would I have expected him to take it this far,” said neighbor Luis Andino.

Police said two firearms were also recovered.

The victim was transported to the hospital where sources say he remains in extremely critical condition.

Barrett, who retired from the department in 2002, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault, burglary and menacing.