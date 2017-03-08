CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
5 Irish Cocktail Recipes

March 8, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Merissa Principe, St. Patrick's Day
Erin go Bragh, or “Ireland forever” for those of us who don’t speak gaelic, is a phrase you’ll hear every where on March 17th as Saint Patrick’s Day activities commence. St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday with traditions dating back as far as the 17th century. Although the holiday falls during a time of lent, on the 17th of March all restrictions are temporarily lifted which in turn is where the tradition of drinking became widely popular. What better way to commemorate Ireland’s greatest saint than by toasting in his honor. Raise your glass with one of these easy to make cocktails that celebrate some of Ireland’s most famous spirits and brews. Cheers!
Jameson And Ginger

Ingredients

  • 1 Shot Of Jameson
  • Ginger Ale
  • Lime

Directions

  • In a tall glass with ice pour in the shot of Jameson
  • Add the ginger ale to top off the cocktail
  • Garnish with a lime wedge
  • This drink is the perfect combination of whiskey and soda
Guinness With Black Currant Syrup

Ingredients

  • Guinness Beer
  • Black Currant Syrup

Directions

  • When pouring a Guinness be sure to pour the beer in a pint glass tilted away from you at a 45-degree angle
  • Allow a moment for the beer to settle
  • It’s ready to drink when there is a clear distinction between the dark ruby-red body and the creamy white head
  • Drizzle a bit of the currant syrup on top of the white foam and wait until the syrup dissolves through the foam and into the beer
  • The black currant syrup will cut out any bitter notes that are in Guinness and give the beer fruity and sweet notes
The Nutty Irishmen’s Coffee

Ingredients

  • 3 Ounces Of Jameson
  • 2 Ounces Of Bailey’s
  • 2 Ounces Of Frangelico
  • 2 Cups Coffee Freshly Brewed
  • Garnish
  • Whipped Cream
  • Nutmeg

Directions

  • Add the Jameson, Bailey’s and Frangelico into a warmed coffee mug
  • Fill the rest of the cup with coffee and stir well
  • Garnish with whipped cream and nutmeg
  • The caffeine will have you celebrating all day
Irish Flag Shooter

Ingredients

  • 1 Part Brandy
  • 1 Part Crème de Menthe
  • 1 Part Bailey’s

Directions

  • To start, pour the Crème de Menthe into a shooter
  • Next pour the Bailey’s over the back of a bar-spoon to create the middle “white” layer
  • To finish, use that same bar-spoon to pour the final layer of Brandy
Bailey’s Martini

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounces Of Bailey’s
  • 3/4 Ounce Of Chocolate Vodka
  • 3/4 Ounce Of Caramel Vodka
  • Garnish
  • Cocoa Powder

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, Bailey’s, chocolate and caramel vodka then shake to mix the ingredients together
  • Pour into a martini glass and garnish with cocoa powder
Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.
