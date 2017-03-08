CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Bayonne Bridge Project Is Raining Dangerous Debris, Residents Below Say

March 8, 2017 11:36 PM
Filed Under: Bayonne, bayonne bridge, Bayonne Bridge Construction, Staten Island, Tracee Carrasco

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People living near the Bayonne Bridge say they have had it with the construction project that has been raining debris on them.

As CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco reported, Vaughn Bellocchio has been running the Polishing Pad auto body shop at Newark Avenue and Richmond Terrace in Port Richmond, Staten Island – under the Bayonne Bridge – for the last 25 years.

He said construction to raise the bridge has been downright dangerous.

“This is something that flew off the bridge,” Bellocchio said as he held up what appeared to be a metal tool. “We don’t know what it is — some type of pipe bender or something. This flew off the new light posts that are on the bridge.”

Bellocchio said in addition to the heavy debris, cellphone video shows concrete raining down on his parking lot full of cars.

“Pipes, and pans, and rocks, and cement, and grout, and adhesive, and glue — and it’s just every day is something new,” he said.

Ronald Puzo, who lives down on the next block, still has pieces of wood that fell down on him and his neighbors, damaging their cars and homes.

“When this wood flew off everybody ran, because it was just flying down,” Puzo said.

People on the New Jersey side of the bridge also dealing with the same issues.

In Bayonne, Joan Crawford has lived under the bridge for decades and said her Cadillac is ow covered in concrete — with a big crack in the windshield from an unknown object that fell off the bridge.

“They’ll give me $300,” Crawford said. “It’s going to cost $600 to fix it, and they won’t budge.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CBS2 its safety plan includes “requirements to tether tools and materials at the construction site, to conduct routine safety checks in advance of high winds, and remove or secure items that are present, and to use tarps and/or netting when certain types of work are performed.”

“They’re not doing a great job as far as I’m concerned,” Puzo said.

People on both sides of the bridge fear it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

The Port Authority has invested more than $10 million in community assistance programs for residents and property owners near the project. However, the people who spoke to CBS2 said it has been difficult getting the Port Authority to pay for the damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia