Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Reportedly Call Off Divorce

March 8, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of Hollywood’s power couples may stay together after all.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are reportedly trying to work things out after separating in 2015.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source told People Magazine. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

That said, the couple is “not back together,” the source told People.

“Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either,” the source said.

The couple have three children together. They got married in 2005.

