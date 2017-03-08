Report: Giants, Brandon Marshall Agree To 2-Year Contract

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brandon Marshall will continue his great career in New York, after all.

Just a few days after being released by the Jets, the veteran wide receiver agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Giants on Wednesday, the eve of the start of the free agency signing period, Newsday reported.

A year removed from a season in which he rewrote the Jets’ record book, Marshall, who will turn 33 on March 23, suffered through a dreadful 2016 season, finishing with just 59 receptions, 788 yards and three touchdowns. The drop in production came in stark contrast to 2015, when he put up a franchise-record 109 receptions, 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Entering his 12th NFL season, Marshall has 941 career receptions, 12,061 yards and 82 touchdowns, numbers that could very well land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.

MORE: Giants Raising Ticket Prices An Average Of 4 Percent

More importantly, Marshall will get to continue his pursuit of his first playoff appearance. The six-time Pro Bowler, who has recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in a season with four different teams, will be paired with explosive Odell Beckham Jr. and impressive slot receiver Sterling Shepard, as the Giants look to take the next step following their postseason appearance last season, their first since 2011.

“I’m tired of watching the playoffs on my couch,” Marshall said back in January after the Jets concluded a dreadful 5-11 season, their sixth straight without a postseason berth.

The Jets, who are in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort that has included the departures of longtime stalwarts Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis, reportedly wanted to keep Marshall, but ended up granting him his wishes with his release. With the move, Gang Green saved $7.5 million under the NFL’s new $167 million salary cap.

In addition to the Jets, Marshall has previously played for the Broncos, Dolphins and Bears