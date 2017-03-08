Brandon Marshall On WFAN: Giants Were Atop My Wish List Back In January

NEW YORK (WFAN) — When Brandon Marshall knew in January there was a chance he’d be looking for a job, he began ranking the teams he wanted to play for.

“The Giants were the No. 1 team on my entire list,” Marshall told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday, hours after signing a two-year contract with Big Blue. “And I actually wrote this down, and I have that. And it’s just amazing how things work out. Now I’m sitting here, and I’m in blue. So I’m excited.”

The former Jet said the convenience of staying in New York had nothing to do with his decision. Instead, he was looking for a team that could compete for a Super Bowl title. The 11-year veteran has yet to play for even a playoff team.

“For me, it was being able to go to a situation where there was stability at the quarterback position, a veteran who’s proven, a No. 1 receiver on the other side. I’ve always done well when I had a guy like Eric Decker on this side or Quincy (Enunwa) on the other side, Alshon Jeffery (or) Eddie Royal on the other side. So I wanted to be in a situation like that.



“A throw-in was having a great defense because we all know that’s a big part of the formula for success.”

Marshall, who turns 33 later this month, added that the salary offer — he’ll earn $12 million over the next two years — didn’t factor into his decision, either.

The six-time Pro Bowler spoke glowingly of his new teammate, Odell Beckham Jr.

“I’m not the No. 1 receiver. That’s the biggest superstar in the NFL, and that’s Odell,” Marshall said, “And the way I look at it, we have two No. 2s — myself and Shepard.”

Marshall agreed that there are many similarities to his younger self and the excitable Beckham, and he hopes he can be a mentor when the situation calls for it.

“I already have a relationship with him,” Marshall said. “We’ve bounced things off of each other over the past two years, even last year when he was going through some of the challenges, I was in his ear, and I was able to hear his heart and what he was thinking, and hopefully it helped.

“I can relate because, you’re right, I am that same exact player. In the past, I used to have those outbursts all the time. Now it’s every once in a while. So I can relate to him, and hopefully he can pull from the wealth of experience, good and bad, that I have had in my 11-year career.”

