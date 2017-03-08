Suspect Arrested In Bronx Burger King Shooting, Carjacking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting at a fast food restaurant turned into a carjacking and more on Wednesday.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, shots rang out at a Burger King on Jerome Ave in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, around 2 p.m.

Sources said a man in his 30s shot a 43-year-old man — grazing his arm.

The victim was well enough to chase the shooter, but once outside the suspect tried to get on a city bus with the gun.

Witnesses said everyone on the bus was terrified, and ran off. The suspect then carjacked an 18-year-old who had a toddler in the back seat, CBS2’s Layton reported.

The suspect only got about a block before police caught up with him.

The victim was well enough to continue riding on his scooter, and spoke with CBS2’s Layton.

“I don’t know what happened, I just was standing right there and all I heard was bang, bang, bang, and that’s it,” said the man who would not reveal his name.

The victim said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Witnesses said the shooter came to the Burger King due to a longstanding feud with another person– apparently a 5 year dispute over a woman.