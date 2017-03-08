Police Search For 2 Men After Woman Plunges To Death From Bronx Window In Homicide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The death of a woman who plunged from an apartment window in the Bronx last week has been ruled a homicide, and police were searching for two people of interest Wednesday.
Police were called at 3:17 p.m. this past Friday to 940 Grand Concourse and found Maria Carolina Sanchez-Tiburico, 43, unconscious and unresponsive at the scene with head and body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police released a video Wednesday showing two people who they said were observed fleeing the scene after Sanchez-Tiburico plunged from the window.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.