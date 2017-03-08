New Wall Street Statue ‘Fearless Girl’ Takes A Stand For Women In Leadership

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new symbol on Wall Street comes with a powerful message.
State Street Global Advisors placed a bronze statue called “The Fearless Girl” across from the iconic charging bull to mark International Women’s Day.
The asset management company is calling on thousands of U.S. corporations to take steps to increase the number of women on their corporate boards.
“We believe good corporate governance is a function of strong, effective and independent board leadership,” said Ron O’Hanley, president and chief executive officer of SSGA. “A key contributor to effective independent board leadership is diversity of thought, which requires directors with different skills, backgrounds and expertise. Today, we are calling on companies to take concrete steps to increase gender diversity on their boards and have issued clear guidance to help them begin to take action.”
The statue, which the company said represents the future, is expected to stay up for a month.
“Standing proudly for the promise and power of women in leadership, she is right where she belongs,” the company said in a press release.