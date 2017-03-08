Good Samaritans Save Elderly Woman From Oncoming Train

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 89-year-old woman was saved from certain disaster in Bergen County when a pair of good samaritans rushed her out of the path of an oncoming train.
Police say the woman was crossing a set of railroad tracks on Market Street in Saddle Brook around 2:00 pm Wednesday.
Dash cam video shows 28-year-old Jonathan Mango of Park Ridge and another unidentified good samaritan rush to her aid and help her get off the tracks just as a NJ TRANSIT train barrels past them.
“The woman is always walking through our community and in all types of weather conditions attracting many to gaze and many others to offer assistance,” Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said in a statement Wednesday night. “She certainly had the angels watching over her today and the two individuals, angels themselves without a doubt, saved her from this near disaster.”
An ambulance was called to the scene but the unidentified woman refused medical treatment.