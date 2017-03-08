Irvington Police Probe Spate Of Violent Sexual Assaults

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Essex County are investigating a recent rash of violent sexual assaults over the past two months.
Authorities say the assaults occurred near the intersection of Grove St. and Nye Ave. in the area of the Newark-Irvington border.
The victims, all adult females, were walking in the area between 3:00 pm and 3:00 am, according to police.
The suspect threatened each of the victims at gunpoint, according to police.
The suspect is described as an approximately 35-year-old black male and between 5’4″ and 5’8″ in height. He’s believed to have a mustache and appears unshaven, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a dark jacket.
Authorities urge caution when walking in the area and ask anyone with information to contact the Irvington Police Department at 973-399-6603.