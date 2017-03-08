Report: Jets Expressing Interest In Free Agent QB Brian Hoyer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets might replace one journeyman quarterback with another next season.

According to ESPN, the Jets are showing interest in signing free agent QB Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer, 31, has played for five teams in eight years. Playing for the Chicago Bears last season, Hoyer saw action in six games, starting five, and passed for 1,445 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 67 percent of his throws. Despite Hoyer’s solid numbers, the Bears were 1-4 in games he started.

Hoyer also has played for the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns and Texans. His most extensive action came with Cleveland in 2014, when he started 13 games. That season, he passed for 3,326 yards with 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

MORE: Palladino: Some Free Agent ‘Pay Or Pass’ Advice For Jets GM Maccagnan

The Jets are looking for a starting quarterback to replace free agent Ryan Fitzpatrick. Coincidentally, New York brought Hoyer in for a visit last offseason while it was locked in a contract dispute with Fitzpatrick, but ultimately decided against making an offer to Hoyer.

Gang Green reportedly does not view Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg as their Week 1 starter.

According to multiple reports, the Jets also have their eye on Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, although it’s not yet clear if he will become available.

The Bills signed Taylor to a five-year, $90 million contract extension in August, but the team can opt out of the deal by Saturday. If Buffalo doesn’t opt out, the 27-year-old quarterback would be guaranteed $30.75 million.

In Taylor’s second season as a starter in 2016, he completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 3,023 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards and six TDs.

But Taylor was benched for the season finale after coach Rex Ryan, reportedly one of his biggest supporters within the organization, was fired.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Jets also have expressed interest in free agent quarterback Mike Glennon, who spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, a report Tuesday by CSNChicago.com said the Jets have removed themselves from competition for Glennon.

The Jets reportedly believe Glennon is a solid player but is not worth the more than $14 million he’s expected to fetch on the open market. The Bears appear to be the front-runner to sign Glennon, 27.

Tampa Bay selected Glennon in the third round of the 2013 draft. While he has shown some promise — including tossing 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 13 starts as a rookie — he also comes with question marks. Glennon is just 5-13 as a starter and hasn’t started a game since the Bucs drafted Jameis Winston first overall two years ago.

Teams were allowed to begin negotiating with free agents Tuesday. The free agent signing period begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.