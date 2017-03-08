Jacques Torres Opens Choco-Story New York, Manhattan’s First Chocolate Museum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Calling all chocolate lovers!

Manhattan’s first ever chocolate museum is now open for business.

Choco-Story New York, The Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres, focuses on the origin and evolution of chocolate.

PHOTOS: Inside Manhattan’s First Chocolate Museum

“Chocolate was something that people cultivated over 5,000 years ago all the way to today,” Torres said, adding there’s “a lot of culture in chocolate, a lot of past, a lot of work that’s been put into it.”

Torres teamed up with Eddy Van Belle, who founded four other Choco-Story museums around the world.

Inside #ChocoStoryNY: @JacquesTorres shows us how to grind cacao nibs by hand to make Mayan hot chocolate. More: https://t.co/gMYISd5RSV pic.twitter.com/rIMweDmfkf — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) March 8, 2017

The famed chocolatier said opening the museum was a natural next step for him.

“I make my own chocolate, I grow my own beans and now I have something about the history of chocolate,” Torres told 1010 WINS. “I feel I try to go as far as I can into this profession.”

The 5,000-square-foot museum features authentic artifacts, nine chocolate tastings and also hosts bon bon-making classes.

There’s also a kids’ corner where children can dig for chocolate-related “artifacts” in a sand pit or run their own chocolate shop.

“Just discover it, enjoy it and go for the journey,” Torres said.

The museum is located at the Jacques Torres Chocolate shop at 350 Hudson St.

